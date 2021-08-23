Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial
Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial
Top Pakistani singer-cum-film star Atif Aslam is now going to make his TV debut in Saife Hasan's Sang-e-Mah.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to 2016's Sang-e-Mar Mar, which starred Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Ijaz and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

In a video shared by Naumaan Ijaz, the actor said he was in Islamabad shooting for Sang-e-Mah. “You all loved Sang-e-Mar Mar and I'm sure you'll love Sang-e-Mah too,” he said.

The actor then listed other cast members and said he was shooting with Atif Aslam, Zaviyar, Sania Saeed, Samiya Mumtaz, Kubra Khan and Hania Aamir.

"Take care, live long, God bless all Pakistanis and God bless everyone," he said.

Atif Aslam has been very tight lipped about venturing into acting for the television. In a recent interview with BBC's Haroon Rashid, he said he was waiting for the right script. "People might see me delivering dialogues on TV," he had said recently.

However, he had brushed aside rumours about his TV debut. "I too have heard rumours [about my acting debut] but I don't know," he had laughed.

Atif Aslam was also seen in 2011's Bol alongside Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik and Iman Aly.

Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial
