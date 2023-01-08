Search

Nadeem Baig wishes to work with Shaan

Web Desk 07:49 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Nadeem Baig wishes to work with Shaan

Lollywood's accomplished actor Shaan Shahid is one of the most talented artists who has been praised for his contributions to the industry. With numerous projects and commercially successful films under his belt, the 51-year-old actor has many directors and producers wishing to work with him.

Among the many people looking forward to collaborating with the Khuda Ke Liye actor is the acclaimed director Nadeem Baig. 

During an appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt's show Super Over, the Meray Paas Tum Ho director shared his respect for the Pride of Performance award recipient and positively responded to working with the Yalghaar star.  

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi director said, "Shaan is someone I'm very fond of. I would love to work with him in the future and would have a character especially written for him. I'd be glad to work with both Shaan and Humayun on a project." 

On the work front, Shaan was recently seen in O21, Yalghaar, Arth - The Destination, and Zarrar. He will next be seen in Waar 2.

On the other hand, Baig recently directed Mere Paas Tum Ho, Sinf-e-Aahan, Ghabrana Mana Hai, and London Nahi Jaunga.

Shaan Shahid opens up about how he fell in love with his wife Amina 

