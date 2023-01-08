Doors of Kaaba opened for Pakistan's army chief as he performs Umrah

JEDDAH – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir performed Umrah on Sunday during his maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gen Asim Munir, donning a black jacket and pants, can be seen exiting the Holy Kaaba with some other people.

It was reported that doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality. Gen Asim Munir, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran, offered prayers inside Kaaba.

Honored Ka'bah doors open for #COAS Asim Munir. COAS entered Holy Ka'bah while performing Umrah during his 7 days visit to the Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/q8tsLQ5TSP — Umar Khattak  (@iUmarKhattak) January 8, 2023

Another clip shows the Army Chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi, the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting the military commander.

COAS Asim Munir pays a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina pic.twitter.com/3Ps3WfeaNl — Umar Khattak  (@iUmarKhattak) January 8, 2023

Earlier this week, the COAS called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways to strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

Gen Asim will also meet senior leadership of the Arab nation to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military ties and bilateral cooperation focusing on security-related subjects, Pakistan Army’s media wing said.