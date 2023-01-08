Search

Doors of Kaaba opened for Pakistan's army chief as he performs Umrah

09:38 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Doors of Kaaba opened for Pakistan's army chief as he performs Umrah
JEDDAH – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir performed Umrah on Sunday during his maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gen Asim Munir, donning a black jacket and pants, can be seen exiting the Holy Kaaba with some other people.

It was reported that doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality. Gen Asim Munir, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran, offered prayers inside Kaaba.

Another clip shows the Army Chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi, the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting the military commander.

Earlier this week, the COAS called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways to strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

Gen Asim will also meet senior leadership of the Arab nation to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military ties and bilateral cooperation focusing on security-related subjects, Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on official visit

