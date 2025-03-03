Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam likely to be dropped from New Zealand tour

Babar Azam Says Much Has Changed Since 2017 Champions Trophy

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to drop former skipper Babar Azam from squad for upcoming New Zealand tour.

The Pakistan team is set to depart for New Zealand on March 12, where the first phase will begin with a five-match T20 series starting from March 16.

After the T20 series between the two teams, a three-match ODI series will begin on March 29.

Reports said Babar Azam would not be included in the squad due to his recent impressive performance. The board is considering domestic players for the New Zealand series.

The reports come as the Team Green was eliminated from the Champions Trophy in group stage matches.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered defeat in matches against India and New Zealand before its third match against Bangladesh was washed out by rain.

Pakistan ended at the bottom of the points table in the Champions Trophy.

The host team could not qualify for the next round. However, it has pocketed the prize money from $2.24 million prize pool.

The eighth place side has earned Rs$140,000 while the seventh number team Bangladesh also bagged the same amount.

Meanwhile, the winners of the eight-team tournament earn US$2.24 million, as well as the trophy they will lift on 9 March.

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.

Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000.

How much prize money Pakistan received despite elimination from Champions Trophy?

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

