'Brain-eating amoeba' kills three in Karachi

02:49 PM | 29 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, has claimed three lives in southern port city of Karachi in a week, it emerged on Monday. 

Reports said a woman, who was a resident of Qayyumabad, lost her life after contracting Naegleria, better known as brain eating amoeba. 

The woman had been shifted to the Jinnah hospital after her health condition deteriorated after performing ablution at a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan.

Following initial examination, the doctor confirmed that the woman had contracted the deadly diseases. 

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man, who was a resident of Surjani Town, was the second victim of the virus as he lost her life on May 26. 

A 19-year-old body died of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) on Sunday at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). 

The teenage patient was worked as waiter at a restaurant and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition. 

The patient was suffering from high fever, headache and vomiting when he was admitted to the hospital. 

