Faisalabad woman commits suicide after killing friend
Web Desk
03:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
FAISALABAD – A girl reportedly took her own life after shooting dead a close friend and injuring another in Samundari’s Lahorian Colony area on Monday over being told not to visit their house.

The 24-year-old Shukria Bibi, was a friend of 19-year-old Muqaddas Bibi, the same area resident. The father of Muqaddas had forbidden Shukria to visit their place.

Shukria first warned the mother of Muqaddas, and later forcefully entered her house and shot her friend. In a bid to save the girl, the girl’s aunt Shazia Javed, who is also a friend of Shukria, came forward to save her, but got shot in the leg.

Shukria started aerial firing as the local residents gathered there after hearing the ruckus.

Later, she consumed poison and managed to escape the house, but after running for a short distance, she passed out. Police had arrested her, while she died on the way to the hospital.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem.

