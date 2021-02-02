Pakistan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive
Web Desk
01:47 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Pakistan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Omar on Tuesday said that the campaign for vaccination against novel coronavirus is being launched today in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking it to Twitter, the NCOC chief said the National Corona Vaccination Campaign will formally be launched in all the provincial capitals tomorrow (Wednesday). He said frontline health workers will be administered the vaccine first.

He further added that the process of dispatching the vaccines to all the provinces is underway with Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan having already been sent the vaccine by road.

COVID-19: Punjab receives first batch of 70,000 ... 06:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid confirmed on Monday that Punjab has received the first batch of ...

The vaccine has been shifted from the EPI storage to Islamabad airport for its onward transportation to Sindh and Balochistan as well, the sources said, hoping that both provinces will get the vaccine by this evening. They said the vaccine has also been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir by road.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,220 new infections ... 09:55 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 63 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,220 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
SC bars NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT
02:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Faisalabad woman commits suicide after killing ...
03:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Daniel Pearl Case: Top court directs to move Omer ...
01:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral ...
12:39 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
India fails to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, ...
11:59 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws ...
11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr