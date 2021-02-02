Pakistan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Omar on Tuesday said that the campaign for vaccination against novel coronavirus is being launched today in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking it to Twitter, the NCOC chief said the National Corona Vaccination Campaign will formally be launched in all the provincial capitals tomorrow (Wednesday). He said frontline health workers will be administered the vaccine first.

آج وزیراعظم کی موجودگی میں کرونا ویکسین لگانے کی مہم کا آغاز ہو گا اور انشاءاللہ کل تمام صوبائی دارالحکومت میں قومی کرونا ویکسینیشن مہم شروع ہو جائے گی. سب سے پہلے ویکسین فرنٹ لائن ہیلتھ ورکرز کو لگائ جائے گی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 2, 2021

He further added that the process of dispatching the vaccines to all the provinces is underway with Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan having already been sent the vaccine by road.

The vaccine has been shifted from the EPI storage to Islamabad airport for its onward transportation to Sindh and Balochistan as well, the sources said, hoping that both provinces will get the vaccine by this evening. They said the vaccine has also been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir by road.