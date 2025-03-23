‘Pakistan must overcome Fifth-Generation Warfare challenges to secure Future’: Zardari

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari delivered a powerful message to the nation, emphasizing unity, resilience, and the country’s ongoing journey toward progress as nation marked 85th National Day.

Speaking at Pakistan Day military parade at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Zardari highlighted exceptional sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, reinforcing the country’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

In his address, the supreme commander of armed forces acknowledged the pressing geopolitical challenges Pakistan faces, particularly in light of external threats and internal divisions. He stressed nation’s strength lies in its people, who, through their resilience, hard work, and patriotism, have successfully navigated through some of the country’s toughest times. He called on Pakistanis to rise above any differences and work together for the collective good of the country.

Zardari particularly focused on rising challenge of fifth-generation warfare, recognizing its complex nature. He urged the nation to stay vigilant and resilient in the face of this new form of conflict, stressing that Pakistan has the capacity to overcome these difficulties. In a statement that resonated strongly with the audience, he declared that the unity of the nation and its armed forces would thwart any external or internal efforts to destabilize the country.

President addressed importance of strengthening Pakistan’s defense mechanisms, including boosting its economic sectors such as agriculture. He urged the nation to focus on harnessing the potential of the youth, describing them as the “asset of the nation.” He emphasized the need for equipping young people with research-based education and the latest technological training to ensure they are well-prepared for the challenges of the future.

On the diplomatic front, Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s foreign policy of promoting peace, stability, and strong, respectful relationships with neighboring countries and the international community. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, condemning India’s treatment of Kashmiris and vowing that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice on the global stage for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

As the country celebrates this historic day, Zardari’s message resonated deeply with Pakistanis, reinforcing the call for national unity, social welfare, and the protection of Pakistan’s values and sovereignty. His remarks also reminded the nation of the significant progress that can be achieved when all segments of society come together for a common cause.

President Zardari’s message, delivered against the backdrop of the Pakistan Day military parade, serves as a powerful reminder of the nation’s enduring strength and the determination to overcome challenges, both old and new. With the right policies and collective effort, he stressed, Pakistan can achieve prosperity, justice, and a brighter future for all its citizens.

The ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, military leaders, and diplomats, saw a stunning display of national pride, including a flypast by the Pakistan Air Force and an aerobatic performance by the Karakoram-8 aircraft team. The celebrations continue to serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by past generations in the creation of Pakistan, and the ongoing commitment to a prosperous and united future.