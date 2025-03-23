LIVE: Low-Scale Pakistan Day Parade underway at President’s House

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day parade is currently underway in capital city of Islamabad, marking the occasion on Sunday, March 23.

Due to the ongoing month of Ramadan, this year’s event is being held on a “limited scale.” Contingents from Pakistan’s three armed forces are participating in the parade, which is taking place at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a departure from last year’s location at Parade Avenue.

President Asif Ali Zardari is attending as the chief guest, and the Pakistan Air Force is showcasing a stunning flypast with fighter jets. Foreign ambassadors and other distinguished guests are present at the ceremony, which also includes the traditional presentation of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards to national heroes and foreign dignitaries.

Despite the scaled-back format, the parade is a powerful demonstration of Pakistan’s military strength and national pride. The event is also a symbol of unity and strength during the holy month of Ramadan.