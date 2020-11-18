Co-accused in Motorway gang-rape case remanded till Dec 1

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended judicial remand of co-accused in motorway gang-rape case till December 1, local media reported on Wednesday.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced co-accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga amid strict security arrangements.

The investigation officer submitted a report about the challan (Charge-Sheet) during the proceedings.

Shafqat Ali had already recorded the statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a judicial magistrate and it would be produced in the court during the trial.

Abid Malhi, the main accused in the case, had already been sent to jail on judicial remand and he would also be produced on December 1.

In September this year, both Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel. The woman was travelling along with her children.

Gujjarpura police had lodged the FIR No.1369/20 under sections 376, 392 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.