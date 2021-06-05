Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,923 new cases, 84 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,923 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,189 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 930,511.
Statistics 5 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 5, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,393
Positive Cases: 1923
Positivity % : 3.81%
Deaths : 84
In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,380 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 860,385. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,937, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.81 percent.
At least 322,350 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 341,789 in Punjab 134,072 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,626 in Islamabad, 25,589 in Balochistan, 19,456 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,629 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 10,241 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,105 in Sindh, 4,135 in KP, 763 in Islamabad, 551 in Azad Kashmir, 287 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 50,393 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,471,17 since the first case was reported.
