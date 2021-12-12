Covid-19: Pakistan reports 288 new infections, 7 deaths in a day
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 288 new infections, 7 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 288 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,830 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,049.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,006 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.62 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 740. Around 674 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,101.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,118.

As many as 477,869 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,839 in Punjab, 180,661 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,117 in Islamabad, 33,531 in Balochistan, 34,606 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,051 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,636 in Sindh, 5,889 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

