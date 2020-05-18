Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to be launched today for those rendered jobless due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for those rendered jobless due to coronavirus today (Monday).

Over three billion rupees have so far been collected in the Corona Relief Fund. On the instructions of the prime minister, the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund, reports Radio Pakistan.

Donations to the relief fund as well as the release of funds from it are being done in a transparent manner.

Earlier, PM Khan had launched a portal under Ehsaas Cash Programme to help people who lost their jobs amid coronavirus.

The premier also said that those who have lost their jobs because of lockdown measures can register themselves on ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk to avail a stipend worth PKR 12, 000. During the briefing, he directed the volunteers and Tiger Force to help people during the registration process.

He further explained that the registrations will be analyzed and the amount will be given to the qualified people. He assured that the assistance will be provided entirely on merit basis without political interference.

Furthermore, Imran Khan also said that Rs. 81 billion have been distributed to 6.8 million deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.