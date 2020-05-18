Turkish shows could damage the local industry: Yasir Hussain

Ever since PTV started airing the popular Turkish show Dirilis Ertugrul, everyone has had a lot of opinions about it.

After Shaan Shahid and Reema, actor Yasir Hussain has also raised his voice against the airing of the much-hyped TV series.

Hussain took to Instagram to rant about how airing Turkish TV shows is damaging the local industry.

" PTV should make decent dramas and use our own actors and technicians. Those actors which are capable and pay their taxes. Both [Imported] clothes and Turkish dramas can destroy the local industry,” he shared.

He added, "When your brother, sister and father will be out of work and Turkish people will be given those jobs, maybe then you'll understand what I'm seeing. PTV is national TV. Keep that in mind."

People on social media, however, do not agree with Yasir and bashed him for being insecure.

He is so irrelevant. Kon sunta hai uski?🙄 — Annie (@AnniiieeGiggles) May 16, 2020

I'm still laughing at the fact that Yasir Hussain is so traumatised by Turkish Dizis that he is imagining a future where the Turks are going to steal our jobs?! Ye konsi nightmares aarahi hain aaj kal hamaray ever so great celebrity ko😂 — آم (@AmnaKaSamnaa) May 16, 2020

They just can’t digest the success of Resurrection Ertugrul.

Ghatiya log!

Dramay kara lo insay propose karne k aur baat dheelay ki nahi karni aati. 😐 — Bilal A. (@ayvallah) May 17, 2020

Insecure man Yasir — Majid Rao (@MajidRa46776501) May 17, 2020

It would be great ab hum tumharay ghatiya serials ka torture bardasht nahi kar sakty🙏 — Mehtab (@Mehtab13030772) May 17, 2020

