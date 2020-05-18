Bilal & Yumna are the next best thing after Fawad and Mahira: Atiqa Odho

Watching a love story unfold on TV is magical. What’s even more exciting is

tuning in every week to catch the latest episode of your favorite show and see the best TV couples find each other and fall madly in love.

Pyar ke Sadqay is getting popular amongst viewers with each episode and seems like the two leads are also winning the hearts of the remaining cast as well.

Atiqa Odho, one of the actors in the drama, took to Instagram to rave about the chemistry between Bilal and Yumna.

“I believe these two cutie pies Bilal Abbass and Yumna Zaidi are the next best thing after Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan of Humsafar. They are the new star couple for sure! Would you all agree with me?” Odho wrote.

Bilal and Yumna have truly outdone themselves with their powerful performances and its appealing to see senior actors openly praising the younger lot of the industry.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!