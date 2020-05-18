‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan once pandemic is over

Sheherbano Syed
11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan once pandemic is over
Share

The Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul has taken Pakistan by storm.

Millions of people are watching the drama and all its episodes are trending on YouTube in Pakistan every day.

Good news for all the Pakistani fans is that one of the cast members,actress Gülsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third season, has expressed her desire to visit Pakistan once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Taking to Instagram, Gulsim extended gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their love and wrote, “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . Your precious compliments make me very happy.”

She further added, “I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

“Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan,” she concluded.

The show is based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Hrithik Roshan fasted for 23 long hours
05:46 PM | 18 May, 2020
Sonam Kapoor has 'the best husband in the world'
05:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
Saraiki folk singer dies in a bike crash
05:19 PM | 18 May, 2020
‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan ...
11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
Bilal & Yumna are the next best thing after Fawad ...
11:24 AM | 18 May, 2020
Turkish shows could damage the local industry: ...
10:51 AM | 18 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hrithik Roshan fasted for 23 long hours
05:46 PM | 18 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr