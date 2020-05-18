‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan once pandemic is over
The Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul has taken Pakistan by storm.
Millions of people are watching the drama and all its episodes are trending on YouTube in Pakistan every day.
Good news for all the Pakistani fans is that one of the cast members,actress Gülsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third season, has expressed her desire to visit Pakistan once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . 💐 Your precious compliments make me very happy. I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health. 🤲🏼 Wish you all the best from #Turkey , #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan “ 🇵🇰 🇹🇷
Taking to Instagram, Gulsim extended gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their love and wrote, “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . Your precious compliments make me very happy.”
She further added, “I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”
“Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan,” she concluded.
The show is based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul.
