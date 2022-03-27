Hina Khawaja Bayat lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over ‘Purana Pakistan’ statement
Share
Veteran Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat lashed out at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over her statement about ‘Purana Pakistan’.
Taking to Twitter, Hina slammed the PML-N leader over her recent statement regarding ‘Purana Pakistan’.
In a viral video, Hina said, “She usually does not use any harsh comments about anyone but she wishes that Maryam’s statement about landing in ‘Purana Pakistan’ may never come to pass. She wishes to God that Pakistan may never revert to the old Pakistan that Maryam’s party and her allies had created.
“May Allah protect our country from its inbound and external enemies,” she added.
آپ کے منہ میں خاک!— Hina Khwaja Bayat (@HinaKhwajaBayat) March 26, 2022
@maryamnawazofficial
May Allah Ta'ala protect #pakistan from enemies creating "fitna" #maryamnawaz#bilawalbhutto#asifzardari #fazalurrehman #nawazsharif #shahbazsharif #hiddenagenda #voteofnoconfidence #horsetrading #pti #pmln #ppp #jui #ispr #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/fWHBv1sjZ8
Earlier, many Pakistani celebrities openly came out in support of Imran Khan.
Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Haroon Shahid, Faysal Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Rohail Hyatt, Samina Peerzada, Hina Bayat, Attaullah Essa Khelvi and Salman Ahmed are some of the celebrities calling people to attend the Islamabad gathering and lend their support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM ... 12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani celebrities put their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad rally today. Taking to ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
-
- JWP chief Shahzain Bugti parts ways with PTI-led coalition government02:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...12:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Naumaan Ijaz reveals why he initially considered leaving acting08:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022