Hina Khawaja Bayat lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over ‘Purana Pakistan’ statement
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Veteran Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat lashed out at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over her statement about ‘Purana Pakistan’.

Taking to Twitter, Hina slammed the PML-N leader over her recent statement regarding ‘Purana Pakistan’.

In a viral video, Hina said, “She usually does not use any harsh comments about anyone but she wishes that Maryam’s statement about landing in ‘Purana Pakistan’ may never come to pass. She wishes to God that Pakistan may never revert to the old Pakistan that Maryam’s party and her allies had created.

“May Allah protect our country from its inbound and external enemies,” she added.

Earlier, many Pakistani celebrities openly came out in support of Imran Khan.

Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Haroon Shahid, Faysal Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Rohail Hyatt, Samina Peerzada, Hina Bayat, Attaullah Essa Khelvi and Salman Ahmed are some of the celebrities calling people to attend the Islamabad gathering and lend their support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

