Pakistan reports 3,669 new COVID cases as tally reaches 1.1mn
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed the 1.1 million mark after the country reported 3,669 new infections during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest figures, at least 72 died from the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 24,478.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,218 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 989,013. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,588 while the national positivity stands at 6.8 percent.
At least 412,165 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 372,750 in Punjab 152,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,108 in Islamabad, 31,583 in Balochistan, 29,452 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,396 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 11,372 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,439 in Sindh, 4,668 in KP, 834 in Islamabad, 666 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 164 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 53,644 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,902,015 since the first case was reported.
