Pakistan reports 3,669 new COVID cases as tally reaches 1.1mn
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,669 new COVID cases as tally reaches 1.1mn
Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed the 1.1 million mark after the country reported 3,669 new infections during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, at least 72 died from the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 24,478.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,218 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 989,013. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,588 while the national positivity stands at 6.8 percent.

At least 412,165 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 372,750 in Punjab 152,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,108 in Islamabad, 31,583 in Balochistan, 29,452 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,396 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,372 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,439 in Sindh, 4,668 in KP, 834 in Islamabad, 666 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 164 in Gilgit Baltistan.

NADRA powers NCOC to launch COVID-19 vaccination ... 06:26 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in collaboration with NADRA has launched 'Pak ...

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,644 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,902,015 since the first case was reported.

Yasir Hussain contracts coronavirus despite ... 03:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has tested positive for the novel Covid-19 despite getting vaccinated ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PM Imran addressing at inauguration of ...
11:52 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reopens Torkham border for trade after ...
11:27 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Top civil-military leadership to discuss ...
10:38 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in ...
10:08 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Taliban ‘take control’ of Afghan presidential ...
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran to launch first phase of Single National ...
10:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
British authorities confirm Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison or foul play
12:01 AM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr