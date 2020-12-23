Pakistan reports 84 new deaths, 2142 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,142 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.
During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 84 deaths, 47 died on ventilators during last 24 hours. A total of 35,621 tests were conducted in the past day.
Total Active COVID Cases in Pakistan: 37,905 as of 23 Dec
Sindh: 10,914
Punjab: 15,214
KP: 4,480
ICT: 3,770
Balochistan: 380
GB: 396
AJK: 467
Total recoveries: 415,352.
There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan.
319 vents occupied across Pakistan.
Vents occupied % (4 major areas)
Multan - 55%
Lahore - 34%
Islamabad - 33%
Peshawar - 25%
Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas)
Peshawar - 60%
Rawalpindi - 41%
Multan - 39%
Abbottabad - 35%
A total of 462,814 cases detected so far (AJK 8040, Balochistan 17980, GB 4832, ICT 36483, KP 55811, Punjab 133179, Sindh 206489)
Total deaths: 9557
Sindh: 3379 (21 died in hospital and 6 died out of hospital on 22 Dec)
Punjab: 3732 (39 died in hospital and 5 died out of hospital on 22 Dec)
KP: 1563 (10 died in hospital on 22 Dec)
ICT: 394 (2 died in hospital on 22 Dec)
Balochistan: 179 (-)
GB: 99 (-)
AJK: 211 (1 died in hospital on 22 Dec)
Total tests conducted: 6,406,281
615 hospitals with COvid-19 facilities with 2,931 patients admitted across the country.
- ‘COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Pakistan’ – Man slapped with ...10:40 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan reports 84 new deaths, 2142 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours10:07 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 202009:52 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets engaged08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari ahead of ...07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020