Pakistan reports 84 new deaths, 2142 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,142 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.

During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 84 deaths, 47 died on ventilators during last 24 hours. A total of 35,621 tests were conducted in the past day.

Total Active COVID Cases in Pakistan: 37,905 as of 23 Dec

Sindh: 10,914

Punjab: 15,214

KP: 4,480

ICT: 3,770

Balochistan: 380

GB: 396

AJK: 467

Total recoveries: 415,352.

There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan.

319 vents occupied across Pakistan.

Vents occupied % (4 major areas)

Multan - 55%

Lahore - 34%

Islamabad - 33%

Peshawar - 25%

Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas)

Peshawar - 60%

Rawalpindi - 41%

Multan - 39%

Abbottabad - 35%

A total of 462,814 cases detected so far (AJK 8040, Balochistan 17980, GB 4832, ICT 36483, KP 55811, Punjab 133179, Sindh 206489)

Total deaths: 9557

Sindh: 3379 (21 died in hospital and 6 died out of hospital on 22 Dec)

Punjab: 3732 (39 died in hospital and 5 died out of hospital on 22 Dec)

KP: 1563 (10 died in hospital on 22 Dec)

ICT: 394 (2 died in hospital on 22 Dec)

Balochistan: 179 (-)

GB: 99 (-)

AJK: 211 (1 died in hospital on 22 Dec)

Total tests conducted: 6,406,281

615 hospitals with COvid-19 facilities with 2,931 patients admitted across the country.