Sindh University’s Prof. Dr Saleha Parveen dies of COVID-19 complications

KARACHI –Prof Dr. Saleha Parveen, acclaimed academician and dean of Faculty of Education of Sindh University Jamshoro passed away today after losing her battle to novel coronavirus.

According to a Sindh University spokesperson, the national educationist was unwell for a couple of days after contracting the deadly disease.

Dr. Parveen was appointed Dean of Education, University of Sindh Jamshoro on 12 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan crossed 16,000 after 112 more died to the virus. At least 4,976 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 750,158.

The government data showed that 65,279 tests were conducted out of which 4,976 returned positive. The positivity ratio now stands at 7.62%.