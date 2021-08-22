Pakistan to receive another two million doses of Chinese vaccine today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to receive another 2 million doses of a China-made coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the mass vaccination drive picks up pace in the country.

The vaccines will be delivered in a plane of the Pakistan International Airlines in the country’s federal capital.

Earlier, a batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Saturday. A flight of the national flag carrier yesterday landed at Islamabad airport carrying two million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

As the health authorities aim to procure as many as 35 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines in August, around 20 million of them have already reached Pakistan.

Pakistan has proactively launched a vaccination drive against the deadly virus and vaccinated around 46 million doses of the Covid vaccine to its citizens.