Pakistan to receive another two million doses of Chinese vaccine today
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to receive another two million doses of Chinese vaccine today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to receive another 2 million doses of a China-made coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the mass vaccination drive picks up pace in the country.

The vaccines will be delivered in a plane of the Pakistan International Airlines in the country’s federal capital.

Earlier, a batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Saturday. A flight of the national flag carrier yesterday landed at Islamabad airport carrying two million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

As the health authorities aim to procure as many as 35 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines in August, around 20 million of them have already reached Pakistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan crosses 1 million recovery mark 09:44 AM | 20 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The number of patients who have recovered from novel coronavirus in Pakistan exceeded one million on ...

Pakistan has proactively launched a vaccination drive against the deadly virus and vaccinated around 46 million doses of the Covid vaccine to its citizens.

More From This Category
PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies ...
04:30 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Taliban forgive everyone including Ashraf Ghani, ...
03:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Punjab to launch Rescue Air Ambulance Service in ...
02:34 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar all set to ...
01:36 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Army captain martyred, 2 troops injured ...
11:58 AM | 22 Aug, 2021
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ...
11:34 AM | 22 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut by sharing letter from Afghan girl
04:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr