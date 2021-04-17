Punjab to conduct primary, middle examinations in phases

LAHORE – Punjab Examination Commission Saturday decided to conduct primary and middle examinations in two phases across the province.

The first phase will be started from April 26 to April 30 while the second phase will be conducted from May 3 to 6 in 13 districts.

The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBCC) also released the revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate examinations. The matriculation exams will begin from May 25 while for intermediate will start from July 3, as per the new schedule while results for matric and intermediate exams will be declared on September 21 and October 20 respectively.

On Friday, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to resume classes from grade 9 to 12, days after the educational institutions in the provinces were closed in districts with a high coronavirus positivity ratio.

Punjab Education Minister Muraad Raas said that classes of secondary and intermediate will start in public and private schools on April 19, adding that the classes will take place twice a week.