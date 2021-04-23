Pakistan bans outdoor dining amid Covid-19 resurgence

11:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Pakistan bans outdoor dining amid Covid-19 resurgence
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday tightened restrictions in order to slow the spread of novel coronavirus amid third wave of the pandemic.

A ban has been placed on outdoor dining in restaurants while schools in cities with coronavirus positivity ratio above 5% have been closed.

Office timings have been reduced to 2pm, with 50% work from home policy in place at both government and private offices, the top monitoring body said.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, briefing the media about decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to control the spread of virus, hinted at imposition of lockdows in certain cities where situation has reached alarming point.

He said that ban in outdoor dining will remain in place till Eid, adding that restaurants are allowed for takeaway services.

Indoor gyms have also been closed down under the fresh restrictions.

He said that markets will be closed by 6pm except for essential services and a list of businesses that are allowed to operate during the pandemic.

The federal ministry urged the masses to strictly implement the COVID-19 SOPs in order to control the situation. 

