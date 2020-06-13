Smart lockdowns in Islamabad areas amid violations of COVID-19 protocols

ISLAMABAD – A smart lockdown was imposed in G-9/2 & G-9/3 and Markaz Karachi Company areas of Islamabad on Saturday.

The measures taken in G-9/2 & G-9/3 and Markaz Karachi Company are designed to prevent disease spread and induce due caution in other high spread areas, according to state media.

During last 24 hours, more than 13116 violations of health guidelines/instructions observed across Pakistan.

More than 1541 markets/shops, 33 industries and 1429 transports were "cautioned/fined/sensitised/sealed," the Radio Pakistan reported.

In Islamabad Capital Territory, 44 hotels, 120 shops and 7 industrial units were closed over 255 SOP violations.

Federal and provincial authorities are ensuring compliance to health guidelines/ instructions particularly working places, industrial sector/ transport / markets & shops, based on TTQ strategy. Total 1292 smart lockdowns are being enforced where 308600 population is in those smart lockdown throughout the country.

To ensure the implementation of the health guidelines/ instructions and preventive measures special teams are operating all across the country to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented.