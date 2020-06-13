Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love

The queen of our hearts, Superstar Mahira Khan is finally in love!

The Raees star publicly declared that she's in love and her talking about is the most adorable thing you’ll come across on the internet.

In a very candid Live session with celebrity designer HSY, the Bin Roye actor addressed various aspects of her life and admitted that she’s in a relationship with a man named Saleem.

“There's a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, 'Pata nahi tum mujhay kis naiki ke badlay mein mili ho' (I don't know which good deed of mine led to you) and I think the same about him. I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way," said Mahira.

She also shared that she finally has someone in her life who is as special as her son Azlan.

“I feel super, super grateful for my child too, he's the center of my world. My world revolves around him, and I feel the same way about Salim. Back in the day, I used to be like I'm such a heartbreaker but then I started thinking that Allah must not be happy with my prude behaviour. But I hope we can protect this."

Seems like a lot of hearts are gonna be broken after hearing this news, but we send Mahira our best wishes for her future!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!