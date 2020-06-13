Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 21
Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 21
ISLAMABAD – An annular solar eclipse will be sighted in Pakistan on June 21, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Apart from the southern parts of Pakistan, the solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Africa which includes the Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia and in northern parts of India and China. This is per the met office.

When the moon covers the centre of the Sun, an annular solar eclipse happens. It leaves the visible outer edges of sun to formulate a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.

At 08:46 PST the partial eclipse in Pakistan will begin and end at 14:34. The maximum eclipse will be seen at 11:40 PST.

