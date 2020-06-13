Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 21
Share
ISLAMABAD – An annular solar eclipse will be sighted in Pakistan on June 21, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Apart from the southern parts of Pakistan, the solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Africa which includes the Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia and in northern parts of India and China. This is per the met office.
When the moon covers the centre of the Sun, an annular solar eclipse happens. It leaves the visible outer edges of sun to formulate a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.
At 08:46 PST the partial eclipse in Pakistan will begin and end at 14:34. The maximum eclipse will be seen at 11:40 PST.
- Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to Rawalpindi hospital10:04 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 139,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,632 confirmed ...09:39 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan in 24 hours, NCOC ...11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 2111:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020