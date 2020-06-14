Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi
MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is utilizing all its resources to eradicate the novel coronavirus pandemic from the country, adding that soon we will be able to get rid of this disease with the cooperation of the nation.
While addressing Tiger Force Volunteers through video link (Saturday), the foreign minister said that the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the entire system of the world.
He congratulated the youth for their volunteer joining in the Tiger Force while responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Qureshi lauded the -tiger force and said that youth are the asset of Pakistan and contributing an exemplary role in the development of the country.
