Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister of Railways and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has been admitted to the Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

According the Ministry’s spokesperson, Sheikh Rashid was taken to hospital as he was quite unwell since evening, adding that “Sheikh Rashid is doing better”.

Ikt is pertinent to be mentioned here that Sheikh Rashid’s coronavirus test returned as positive earlier in the week and went into self-isolation at home after he contracted the infection.

Several top politicians including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA from Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon, and PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan have been tested for COVID-19.