Pakistan marks ‘World Blood Donor Day’ today

LAHORE - World Blood Donor Day is being observed today (Sunday) to raise awareness about significance of blood donations and to thank the donors for their gift of life.

The Donor Day celebrations are also a reminder that blood transfusion is the single most important life-saving intervention carried out every day in healthcare settings all over the world.

It is of utmost importance that safe blood for transfusion is available and accessible to all irrespective of caste, color, creed, gender or geographical distribution.