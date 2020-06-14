NAB to seek Interpol's assistance for extradition of Salman Shahbaz
12:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to take Interpol’s help for extradition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz on Sunday.
According to media details, the NAB will provide all the evidences against Salman Shahbaz to the national crime agency.
According to the bureau, Salman Shahbaz has been declared as absconder in money laundering case and non-bailable arrest warrant has also been issued against him.
- PM Imran directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for early local ...12:37 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- NAB to seek Interpol's assistance for extradition of Salman Shahbaz12:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
-
- Protests erupt after police kill 'black man' during arrest in Atlanta11:11 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to Rawalpindi hospital10:04 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020