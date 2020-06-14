NAB to seek Interpol's assistance for extradition of Salman Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to take Interpol’s help for extradition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz on Sunday.

According to media details, the NAB will provide all the evidences against Salman Shahbaz to the national crime agency.

According to the bureau, Salman Shahbaz has been declared as absconder in money laundering case and non-bailable arrest warrant has also been issued against him.