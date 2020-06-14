Punjab to present Budget 2020-2021 on Monday
Web Desk
01:47 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Punjab to present Budget 2020-2021 on Monday
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government will present Budget for the next fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 tomorrow (Monday).

According to media details, Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the budget in the session of provincial assembly.

The budget for the FY 2020-2021 will be presented at a local hotel in Lahore at 2:00 PM

More From This Category
FIA ordered to register case against US blogger ...
12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says ...
11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sing govt to present budget 2020-21 on Wednesday
08:30 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government ...
10:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on ...
07:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
02:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr