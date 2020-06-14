Punjab to present Budget 2020-2021 on Monday
01:47 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab government will present Budget for the next fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 tomorrow (Monday).
According to media details, Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the budget in the session of provincial assembly.
The budget for the FY 2020-2021 will be presented at a local hotel in Lahore at 2:00 PM
