MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Dr Sumera Shams was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Public Health Reference Lab report issued today (Sunday), Dr Sumera Shams detected of coronavirus infection.

Dr Sumera has isolated herself at home and requested people to pray for her health.

Earlier, another provincial lawmaker of KP, Ayesha Bano and KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.