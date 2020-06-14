MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
02:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Dr Sumera Shams was tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a Public Health Reference Lab report issued today (Sunday), Dr Sumera Shams detected of coronavirus infection.
Dr Sumera has isolated herself at home and requested people to pray for her health.
Earlier, another provincial lawmaker of KP, Ayesha Bano and KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.
-
- FIA ordered to register case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 144,478 cases of coronavirus – 2,729 confirmed ...10:24 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Rahim Shah catches coronavirus11:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput06:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020