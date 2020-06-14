MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
Share

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Dr Sumera Shams was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Public Health Reference Lab report issued today (Sunday), Dr Sumera Shams detected of coronavirus infection.

Dr Sumera has isolated herself at home and requested people to pray for her health.

Earlier, another provincial lawmaker of KP, Ayesha Bano and KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

More From This Category
FIA ordered to register case against US blogger ...
12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says ...
11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sing govt to present budget 2020-21 on Wednesday
08:30 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government ...
10:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on ...
07:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
02:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr