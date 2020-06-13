COAS Bajwa inquires after health of Shahid Afridi

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made telephonic contact with star cricketer Shahid Afridi to inquire about his health after he contracted coronavirus.

During the conversation, the army chief wished him speedy recovery and asked him to take rest and safety measures.

Earlier today, Shahid Khan Afridi’s coronavirus test returned positive.

Afridi shared the news on his official Twitter account and appealed his fans to pray for him.

In the tweet, Afridi mentioned that he has not been feeling well since Thursday and “unfortunately I’m covid positive”.

“Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah”, Afridi added.