Donald Trump assassination attempt: All you need to know about rally shooting

Former US President Donald Trump was shot during campaign rally, in what his followers called an attempt on the life of Republican party leader.

Trump doing fine

Luckily, Trump is in good condition and has expressed his gratitude to his security crew and first responders.

Casualties

One person died, and two others were critically injured, as reported by the Secret Service.

Attempted assassination.

The FBI, Secret Service, and ATF are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Rifle used from an elevated position

Secret Service said the gunman used a rifle and fired from an elevated position outside the rally.

Biden says no place for violence in US

President Biden has spoken to the former president and is returning to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Del. Biden said there is “no place in America for this sort of violence. It’s sick.”

Condolences

Messages of concern and support for Trump quickly came from top Democrats, Republicans, and former presidents, all condemning political violence.

Biden pulls off TV ads amid election campaign

Republicans gathering for their national convention in Milwaukee watched the news in shock, with some reacting emotionally while Biden campaign is halting all outbound communications and pulling down its television ads.