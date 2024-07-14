Donald Trump assassination attempt: All you need to know about rally shooting

Former US President Donald Trump was shot during campaign rally, in what his followers called an attempt on the life of Republican party leader.
Trump doing fine
Luckily, Trump is in good condition and has expressed his gratitude to his security crew and first responders.
Casualties
One person died, and two others were critically injured, as reported by the Secret Service.
Attempted assassination.
The FBI, Secret Service, and ATF are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.
Rifle used from an elevated position
Secret Service said the gunman used a rifle and fired from an elevated position outside the rally.
Biden says no place for violence in US
President Biden has spoken to the former president and is returning to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Del. Biden said there is “no place in America for this sort of violence. It’s sick.”
Condolences
Messages of concern and support for Trump quickly came from top Democrats, Republicans, and former presidents, all condemning political violence.
Biden pulls off TV ads amid election campaign
Republicans gathering for their national convention in Milwaukee watched the news in shock, with some reacting emotionally while Biden campaign is halting all outbound communications and pulling down its television ads.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.