Pakistani PM joins global leaders in condemning assassination attempt on Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD – Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during election campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and the incident made global headlines.

Pakistani Prime Minister also joined world leaders in condemnation as Trump faced apparent assassination attempt.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump. He also prayed for his early recovery and expressed sympathies with other injured.

PM Sharif said any sort of violence is condemnable in political process.

US President Biden called the violence sick, calling for national unity to reject such acts in the country. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed prayers for Trump, his family, and the injured.

Former President Barack Obama stood with Biden's sentiments, stressing that political violence has no place in a democracy. George W. Bush also condemned the attack as cowardly and praised the Secret Service for their rapid response. Bill and Hillary Clinton denounced the violence and expressed relief that Trump was safe.

EU's Josep Borrell, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and various leaders from South America to Asia condemned the violence, emphasizing the rejection of political violence and the importance of democracy.

The shooting, occurring months before the upcoming election, prompted widespread shock and renewed discussions about security measures and political rhetoric in the United States.