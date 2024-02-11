Search

Earthquake jolts Swat, Mardan

09:38 AM | 11 Feb, 2024
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake that was felt across various cities in the country, with a depth of 142 kilometers.

Tremors were experienced in several Pakistani cities, including Chitral, Swat, Mardan, Upper and Lower Dir, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

Additionally, earthquake tremors were reported in Shangla, Malakand, Hangu, Kala Bagh, Mohmand, Lucky Marwat, Buner, Bajaur, and Mansehra.

Reports of earthquake activity also surfaced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas.

The Seismic Center recorded the earthquake’s intensity at 4.9 magnitude, with a depth of 142 kilometers. The epicenter was traced to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

