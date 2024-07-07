Search

Badshah opens up about his relationship with Hania Aamir

04:48 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, clarifies his friendship with Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir.

Badshah recently made a virtual appearance on Haroon Rashid's podcast, where he spoke about Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for the first time.

In the podcast, host Haroon Rashid gave Badshah a minute and said he would ask questions related to actress Hania Aamir and her projects within that time.

The host mentioned that if Badshah answered all the questions correctly, it would prove that he knows everything about Hania Aamir and is a close friend.

In response to a question about Hania Aamir, Badshah said she is a talented actress and deserves every success due to her talent.

Talking about Hania Aamir's projects, the Indian rapper mentioned her work in the drama adaptation of Kaifi Khalil's hit song "Kahani Suno" and her appearances in other hit projects like "Sang-e-Mah" and "Ishqiya."

He also shared that Hania Aamir's new series "Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo," featuring actor Fawad Khan, is coming soon on Netflix.

Badshah revealed that Hania Aamir's dance on "Naatu Naatu" at a friend's wedding went viral on social media.

By correctly answering every question about Hania Aamir within a minute, Badshah proved that he closely follows her and is a huge fan.

It is noteworthy that the friendship between Hania Aamir and Indian singer Badshah has been widely discussed recently. The two artists frequently meet in Dubai and share videos and pictures on social media.

