Sushmita Sen breaks silence on wedding rumours with Lalit Modi
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Sushmita Sen breaks silence on wedding rumours with Lalit Modi
Source: Lalit Modi (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen has finally opened up about her relationship status with businessman Lalit Modi in her latest social media update.

Days after the former chairman of the Indian Premier League made his relationship official, the former Miss Universe has now addressed all the rumours and recent developments in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old diva posted a photo with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in her clarification note that didn't include Lalit. She cleared the air by stating she’s not “married” with “no rings” and is in a happy place.

"I am in a happy place!!!????????❤️????????????NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!????❤️????

Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!???????????? I love you guys!!! ❤️???????? #duggadugga #yourstruly ", captioned Sen.

Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that the two are dating. The Ex-IPL chief took to Instagram and wrote,

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi enjoy romantic date with ... 10:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2022

LONDON – Former chairman of Indian premier league and businessman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other ...
05:19 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new bold ...
04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Singer Salman Ahmed served notice for criticising ...
02:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Watch: Ameer Gilani wishes speedy recovery to ...
12:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her ...
10:01 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Indian rapper Badshah showers praise on Asim ...
12:15 AM | 16 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other on Instagram
05:19 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr