Sushmita Sen breaks silence on wedding rumours with Lalit Modi
Share
Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen has finally opened up about her relationship status with businessman Lalit Modi in her latest social media update.
Days after the former chairman of the Indian Premier League made his relationship official, the former Miss Universe has now addressed all the rumours and recent developments in her life.
Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old diva posted a photo with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in her clarification note that didn't include Lalit. She cleared the air by stating she’s not “married” with “no rings” and is in a happy place.
"I am in a happy place!!!????????❤️????????????NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!????❤️????
Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!???????????? I love you guys!!! ❤️???????? #duggadugga #yourstruly ", captioned Sen.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that the two are dating. The Ex-IPL chief took to Instagram and wrote,
“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”
Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi enjoy romantic date with ... 10:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
LONDON – Former chairman of Indian premier league and businessman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Virat Kohli's reply to Babar Azam’s ‘supportive’ tweet leaves ...07:29 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan slashes air, railway fares in a relief to commuters04:54 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Singer Salman Ahmed served notice for criticising state institutions02:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022