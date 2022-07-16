Sushmita Sen breaks silence on wedding rumours with Lalit Modi

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen has finally opened up about her relationship status with businessman Lalit Modi in her latest social media update.

Days after the former chairman of the Indian Premier League made his relationship official, the former Miss Universe has now addressed all the rumours and recent developments in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old diva posted a photo with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in her clarification note that didn't include Lalit. She cleared the air by stating she’s not “married” with “no rings” and is in a happy place.

"I am in a happy place!!!????????❤️????????????NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!????❤️????

Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!???????????? I love you guys!!! ❤️???????? #duggadugga #yourstruly ", captioned Sen.

Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that the two are dating. The Ex-IPL chief took to Instagram and wrote,

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.