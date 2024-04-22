Hania Aamir hangs out with Indian singer Badshah, video goes viral

A few months ago, Hania Aamir and Indian singer Badshah sparked interest when they posted pictures together on their official Instagram accounts.

The two met multiple times in Dubai, causing mixed reactions from Hania Aamir's fans in Pakistan and India.

Today, Hania Aamir shared another post on Instagram featuring her and Badshah in Dubai, where they were watching a cricket match. They had a friendly interaction, with Badshah singing the popular Pakistani song "Kala Jora" for Hania and asking her questions.

Badshah was impressed with Hania's large social media following, and their interaction appeared warm and cordial. Here's the video link:

Fans in both Pakistan and India are expressing concern over Hania Aamir's close association with Badshah.

Some are criticizing Badshah for spending time with Hania, while others are urging Hania to reconsider the friendship.

One fan commented, "This friendship needs to end quickly."

Others suggested fans should switch their allegiance to Durefishan instead.

There are also questions from fans directed at Hania about her relationship with Badshah.

One fan remarked, "Now we (the Indian fans) give Pakistanis permission to criticize Badshah."