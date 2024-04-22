Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes chargs as IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – After days long tussle between Centre and Punjab, a senior officer of Pakistan Police Service, Ali Nasir Rizvi, has assumed charge as inspector general of police, Islamabad, on Monday.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Islamabad Police headquarters as photos and videos of it were shared on federal police’s X handle.

Before assuming the charge, Rizvi paid respects at the Martyrs Memorial.

He took charge of the post 22 days after the federal government notified his appointment as Punjab government was not ready to surrender his services to the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Rizvi relinquished his charge as DIG Operations Lahore.

Rizvi has served as SSP Operations, DPO Kasur, DIG Operations Lahore and other key postings during his services.