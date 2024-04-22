Search

Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda sports diamond ring on engagement finger

03:06 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda sports diamond ring on engagement finger
Source: File Photo

There are certain rumours doing rounds that Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is engaged now.

It all started after she sported a diamond ring on her engagement finer while stepping out of a private helicopter in New York City.

Melinda, who has been seeing former Fox reporter Jon Du Pre after her divorce, can be seen smiling as she has donned white top with black jeans and white snickers.

There is official announcement from Melinda about the rumours of her engagement but since their separation she and Bill gates have reportedly been dating their new partners.

In May 2021, American business magnate Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced divorce. The announcement was made via a Tweet shared by both Bill and Melinda from their separate accounts. The couple said they have taken this decision “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”.

Bill Gates announces divorce from wife Melinda

