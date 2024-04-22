Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda sports diamond ring on engagement finger

There are certain rumours doing rounds that Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is engaged now.
It all started after she sported a diamond ring on her engagement finer while stepping out of a private helicopter in New York City.
Melinda, who has been seeing former Fox reporter Jon Du Pre after her divorce, can be seen smiling as she has donned white top with black jeans and white snickers.
There is official announcement from Melinda about the rumours of her engagement but since their separation she and Bill gates have reportedly been dating their new partners.
In May 2021, American business magnate Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced divorce. The announcement was made via a Tweet shared by both Bill and Melinda from their separate accounts. The couple said they have taken this decision “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
