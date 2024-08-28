Iran appoints former Defense Minister as Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed Forces

TEHRAN - Iran has officially appointed its former Defense Minister as the new Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
The announcement was made during a ceremony held in Tehran on Wednesday morning, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency. The event was attended by Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
This appointment comes in the wake of a recent reshuffle in President Massoud Pizeshkian’s cabinet, where Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh was named as the new Minister of Defense, succeeding Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.
The former Defense Minister's new role as Deputy Chief of Staff marks a significant shift in Iran’s military leadership structure, reflecting a strategic reorganization within the country's defense establishment.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
