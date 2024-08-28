Iran appoints former Defense Minister as Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed Forces

TEHRAN - Iran has officially appointed its former Defense Minister as the new Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held in Tehran on Wednesday morning, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency. The event was attended by Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

This appointment comes in the wake of a recent reshuffle in President Massoud Pizeshkian’s cabinet, where Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh was named as the new Minister of Defense, succeeding Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

The former Defense Minister's new role as Deputy Chief of Staff marks a significant shift in Iran’s military leadership structure, reflecting a strategic reorganization within the country's defense establishment.