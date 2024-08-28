Karachi Central district cancels school closure after updated weather forecast

In a recent development, the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi's Central District has reversed the decision to close educational institutions for tomorrow. This decision comes following a new advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Meteorological Department.
Initially, the Deputy Commissioner had announced a closure of all educational institutions in the district due to anticipated adverse weather conditions. However, this directive has now been withdrawn based on updated advisories indicating a shift in the expected weather patterns.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Karachi over the next 2 to 3 days, with potential accumulations reaching up to 200 millimeters. The department warns that Karachi, along with several other areas in Sindh, might experience intermittent rains until August 31, with possible thunderstorms and heavy downpours.
According to the latest meteorological update, Karachi is expected to face intense rainfall either in the morning or early afternoon tomorrow.
Previously, in response to similar weather conditions, Hyderabad district had announced the closure of both private and government educational institutions for the day, while Mirpurkhas district has scheduled a two-day closure for schools due to heavy rain.
The swift response from local authorities underscores the dynamic nature of weather-related decisions and their impact on daily activities.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.