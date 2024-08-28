Karachi Central district cancels school closure after updated weather forecast

In a recent development, the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi's Central District has reversed the decision to close educational institutions for tomorrow. This decision comes following a new advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Meteorological Department.

Initially, the Deputy Commissioner had announced a closure of all educational institutions in the district due to anticipated adverse weather conditions. However, this directive has now been withdrawn based on updated advisories indicating a shift in the expected weather patterns.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Karachi over the next 2 to 3 days, with potential accumulations reaching up to 200 millimeters. The department warns that Karachi, along with several other areas in Sindh, might experience intermittent rains until August 31, with possible thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

According to the latest meteorological update, Karachi is expected to face intense rainfall either in the morning or early afternoon tomorrow.

Previously, in response to similar weather conditions, Hyderabad district had announced the closure of both private and government educational institutions for the day, while Mirpurkhas district has scheduled a two-day closure for schools due to heavy rain.

The swift response from local authorities underscores the dynamic nature of weather-related decisions and their impact on daily activities.