Three arrested in India after police seize radioactive material worth millions

NEW DELHI – Police in the northeast Indian state of Bihar held three men after seizing 50 grams of Californium - a highly valuable radioactive substance estimated to be worth millions.

Bihar police told media suspects were found transporting the material on a bike. The operation followed a specific tip-off and involved a coordinated team.

Those who were apprehended are Chhote Lal Prasad from Uttar Pradesh, and Chandan Gupta and Chandan Ram from Gopalganj. The Californium was being smuggled with the intent to sell.

A forensic team has been called in to analyze the substance, and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has been notified for a thorough investigation due to the substance's critical nature.

This is not first such incident, as another Indian man was held at Banlgore for concealing a radioactive substance in his hand baggage during his flight.