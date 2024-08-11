Three arrested in India after police seize radioactive material worth millions

NEW DELHI – Police in the northeast Indian state of Bihar held three men after seizing 50 grams of Californium - a highly valuable radioactive substance estimated to be worth millions.
Bihar police told media suspects were found transporting the material on a bike. The operation followed a specific tip-off and involved a coordinated team.
Those who were apprehended are Chhote Lal Prasad from Uttar Pradesh, and Chandan Gupta and Chandan Ram from Gopalganj. The Californium was being smuggled with the intent to sell.
A forensic team has been called in to analyze the substance, and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has been notified for a thorough investigation due to the substance's critical nature.
This is not first such incident, as another Indian man was held at Banlgore for concealing a radioactive substance in his hand baggage during his flight.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
