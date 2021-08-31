Pakistan demands probe into seizure of radioactive materials in India
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over negligent arrangements in India for the security of nuclear and other radioactive materials, including the imported ones.
The Foreign Office has reiterated its demand for a thorough investigation into reports of theft and illegal possession of radioactive material in India days after two people were arrested for possessing Californium – a strong neutron emitter used in making nuclear bombs.
A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in the latest incident two persons were arrested for illegal possession of californium which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance. “It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like californium could be stolen”.
It further said it is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare sealed radioactive source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen. “As in the previous cases, the arrested individuals apparently got hold of the radioactive material by purchasing it from inside India”, it said.
The incident is the third such occurrence in India in the last four months as earlier media reports had highlighted separate seizures in May and June 2021 of over seven kilogramme and more than six kilogramme of uranium in India.
“These repeated incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India, and the possible existence of a black market for such materials inside the country,” the statement added.
