Search

Sports

Proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan revealed

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan revealed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the dates for the Champions Trophy last week, confirming that the event will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

It had already been reported in the media that the India-Pakistan match will take place on March 1, with all of India’s group matches being held in Lahore.

However, reports now indicate that the detailed schedule for the Champions Trophy has been revealed ahead of the official ICC announcement.

According to the proposed schedule, Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The host team, Pakistan, will play its group matches across the three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The Champions Trophy will kick off with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. On February 20, India will face Bangladesh in Lahore.

The match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be held on February 21 in Karachi, while Australia will compete against England on February 22 in Lahore.

On February 23, India and New Zealand will play in Lahore, and Pakistan will meet Bangladesh on February 24 in Rawalpindi.

Lahore will host the match between Afghanistan and England on February 25, while Australia will take on South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 26.

Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash on February 27 in Lahore, and Afghanistan and Australia will play in Rawalpindi on February 28. The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore.

The match between South Africa and England will be held in Rawalpindi on March 2.

The first semi-final is scheduled for March 5 in Karachi, while the second semi-final will take place on March 6 in Rawalpindi. The final of the Champions Trophy will be held in Lahore on March 9.

Is India coming to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

08:22 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten, Azhar Mehmood arrive in Lahore

05:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan revealed

04:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

BCCI retains Rohit Sharma as captain for ODIs and Tests

01:18 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistani squash star Ashab Irfan seals victory against India in ...

09:04 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship

11:25 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Viral video shows Pakistani skipper Babar Azam doing workout for ...

Sports

06:18 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Pakistan boxer Shahir Afridi becomes Asian champion after beating ...

11:41 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

John Cena announces retirement From WWE after 23 Years

02:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

India vs. Pakistan legends match promises thrills and nostalgia ...

08:54 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Legends clinch 68-Run victory against India in World ...

03:27 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Is India coming to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

PCB begins comprehensive fitness trials for cricketers

Advertisement

Latest

09:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Lahore Board announces position holders of 10th class 2024

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: