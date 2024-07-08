Proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan revealed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the dates for the Champions Trophy last week, confirming that the event will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

It had already been reported in the media that the India-Pakistan match will take place on March 1, with all of India’s group matches being held in Lahore.

However, reports now indicate that the detailed schedule for the Champions Trophy has been revealed ahead of the official ICC announcement.

According to the proposed schedule, Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The host team, Pakistan, will play its group matches across the three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The Champions Trophy will kick off with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. On February 20, India will face Bangladesh in Lahore.

The match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be held on February 21 in Karachi, while Australia will compete against England on February 22 in Lahore.

On February 23, India and New Zealand will play in Lahore, and Pakistan will meet Bangladesh on February 24 in Rawalpindi.

Lahore will host the match between Afghanistan and England on February 25, while Australia will take on South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 26.

Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash on February 27 in Lahore, and Afghanistan and Australia will play in Rawalpindi on February 28. The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore.

The match between South Africa and England will be held in Rawalpindi on March 2.

The first semi-final is scheduled for March 5 in Karachi, while the second semi-final will take place on March 6 in Rawalpindi. The final of the Champions Trophy will be held in Lahore on March 9.