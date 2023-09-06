Hidden bathroom camera on flight triggers FBI investigations: Details inside

WASHINGTON - A hidden camera in the First Class bathroom during an American Airlines flight has triggered investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The camera was found during the Charlotte to Boston flight on Saturday morning and the Feds have confirmed investigating a “potential criminal act” onboard American Airlines flight 1441.

No further details have been provided at the moment about the investigation but sources claim that the camera was found in the restroom shortly after a young girl went inside.

Speaking to a local news station, one passenger who was on the flight said the girl’s mother came running up the aisle and prevented another woman from entering the toilet, warning her that she believed a camera was in the lavatory.

“The mom came up, she stopped the other lady from going into the bathroom. She said ‘Don’t go in there,’” the passenger told reporters.

The incident garnered the spotlight as Massachusetts State Police alongside the FBI responded to the complaint and investigated the Airbus A321 aircraft after it arrived at around 10 am on Saturday.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for American Airlines said the carrier was taking the allegation “very seriously”.

The spokesperson said that the carrier was cooperating with law enforcement, noting that it couldn’t provide further information because the incident was under active investigation.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” said the carrier.