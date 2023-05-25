Performing Hajj this year? Read these guidelines before boarding flight

RIYADH - As the Hajj flights start landing in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued several guidelines that the pilgrims must follow before and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi ministry has stressed the pilgrims to carry all official documents while boarding the plane in order to complete their travel procedures besides observing the rules regarding carrying electronic devices in baggage.

Pilgrims have been advised to ensure that each piece of their luggage that will be shipped is in accordance with approved sizes. They are also advised to put distinctive identifying marks on each piece of luggage before shipping for identification purposes.

As far as prohibited items are concerned, it is not allowed to carry plastic bags, water bottles and liquid materials, unwrapped and untied baggage. Moreover, boxes that are wrapped and covered with fabric are also banned.

Upon Entering the Holy Land

When pilgrims arrive in the holy kingdom, they must disclose cash or precious items in their possession if their value exceeds SR60,000, and this includes foreign currencies, gifts, and devices, besides jewelry and precious metals.

The ministry called on pilgrims, when entering or leaving Saudi Arabia, to ensure that they fill out the customs declaration if they carry local or foreign currencies or any items whose value exceeds SR60,000, Saudi Gazette reported.

Filling out the customs declaration is also required by passengers who carry goods in commercial quantities with a value higher than SR3,000, as well as those carrying materials that are prohibited from importing or exporting, such as antiquities or other items of such type. Authorities have also advised that the pilgrims who carry goods subject to excise tax are required to fill out the declaration.

Those who will not sign and fill out the customs declaration will be held accountable, the ministry warned.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e. around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.