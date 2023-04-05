No more reservations for #Umrah and #RawdahSharif visit during #Ramadan

RIYADH - There is apparently no slot available to perform Umrah or visit the Rawdah Sharif of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during the remaining days of the holy month Ramadan.
An application dedicated to reserve slots for both purposes is showing zero available slots as half of the month of Ramadan has lapsed. The Nusuk electronic application designed by authorities in Saudi Arabia now shows grey slots for all days, including the last ten days of the fasting month which confirms that there are no chances of any upcoming bookings for performing Umrah or visiting the Rawdah Sharif.
The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are drawing hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the world since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan which is a peak season for Umrah pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, overseeing the arrangements, had clarified that a permit was mandatory either to perform Umrah or visit the Rawdah Sharif during the holy month of Ramadan.
On the other hand, it was announced that to offer prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, no permit was needed. The appointments for different rituals of Umrah can be done through Nusuk application or the Tawakkalna application.
The authorities had earlier clarified that pilgrims would be allowed to perform Umrah only once during the holy month of Ramadan so that all the pilgrims could perform their religious rituals with ease and comfort.
The government of Saudi Arabia is putting in efforts to finalize the arrangements for the Umrah season and Itikaf and has also reserved special spots for all those intending to perform the latter.
After the Umrah season is over, the authorities would start preparation for the biggest annual event of Hajj wherein the kingdom would welcome over 2.3 million pilgrims and would utilize the Apps like Nusuk and other digital portals to facilitate the pilgrims during their month long stay in the kingdom.
This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.