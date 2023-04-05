Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan can wait for elections till October 'on one condition'

Web Desk 08:35 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Imran Khan can wait for elections till October 'on one condition'
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says he is willing to wait until October for elections if the government agrees to his condition.

Khan has been pushing for early elections since his ousting in April of last year.

In a video message to his party members and supporters, the former prime minister thanked the Supreme Court for overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision and ordering the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14.

Khan voiced his worry that efforts will now be made not to implement the ruling, "The existing government did not recognise the SC order and it sought to prolong the polls."

"The existing administration is employing all measures to escape from elections, which is a part of the London strategy," Khan declared.

The PTI chief stated that he can wait till October for the elections if the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything will be in order.

The former prime minister also asserted that Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, has been brought in to target PTI members because 3,100 of its members were detained.

He said that multiple false charges had been filed against him and party members in order to prevent the PTI from participating in the elections.

Khan described the judiciary as a "ray of hope" for the country, said that there was a campaign against the judges, and he urged the country to support them.

He asserted that mafias in Pakistan amassed fortune amounting to trillions of rupees by dishonest means, adding that the Sharif family had repeatedly attempted to attack their competitors by filing fictitious charges and running smear campaigns.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

05:20 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Court moved for case against Imran Khan for contracting marriage with Bushra Bibi during Iddat

10:24 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing emergency amid govt-judiciary standoff over elections

09:06 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

‘Watershed moment’ –  PTI appreciates SC verdict on elections in Punjab

07:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Clouds of uncertainty overhang Punjab elections as PM Shehbaz's cabinet rejects SC verdict

05:36 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Foreign vet team helps sick elephant stand up again at Karachi zoo

09:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: