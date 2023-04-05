Imran Khan can wait for elections till October 'on one condition'

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says he is willing to wait until October for elections if the government agrees to his condition.
Khan has been pushing for early elections since his ousting in April of last year.
In a video message to his party members and supporters, the former prime minister thanked the Supreme Court for overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision and ordering the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14.
Khan voiced his worry that efforts will now be made not to implement the ruling, "The existing government did not recognise the SC order and it sought to prolong the polls."
"The existing administration is employing all measures to escape from elections, which is a part of the London strategy," Khan declared.
The PTI chief stated that he can wait till October for the elections if the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything will be in order.
The former prime minister also asserted that Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, has been brought in to target PTI members because 3,100 of its members were detained.
He said that multiple false charges had been filed against him and party members in order to prevent the PTI from participating in the elections.
Khan described the judiciary as a "ray of hope" for the country, said that there was a campaign against the judges, and he urged the country to support them.
He asserted that mafias in Pakistan amassed fortune amounting to trillions of rupees by dishonest means, adding that the Sharif family had repeatedly attempted to attack their competitors by filing fictitious charges and running smear campaigns.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
